When Triangle News Leader publisher Ann Yager heard knocking at her door last Wednesday night, she didn’t expect to end up with two police deputies, several neighbors and an animal control officer in her yard, but that’s what soon happened.
It all started when neighbor Sarah Bate’s dog, Maggie, decided to go on a walkabout.
The 4-1/2-year-old “goldendoodle” has done this before, but this was her biggest adventure yet, according to Bate.
In a recap of the evening Bate emailed to Triangle News Leader, she wrote that around 6 p.m., she let Maggie and her other dog into her fenced back yard “to do their business and run off the ‘Zoomies.’”
The dogs picked up a scent and followed their noses to the fence, where “Maggie looked at me and then climbed the five-foot fence into my neighbor’s yard. I immediately grabbed the leash and ran outside to my neighbors to grab her.”
Maggie was having nothing to do with that, however.
“She’s a hunter. She was on the scent of something,” Bate said in a phone interview the next day.
“So barefoot and in my PJs, I ran to the neighbor’s neighbor and saw her run yet again,” Bate wrote. About an hour into the adventure, Bate, who had recruited a few others to help with the hunt, spotted Maggie. The dog ignored her calls and headed into the back yard of Yager’s property toward a small wooded pond.
Bate estimated the pond was about an acre in size, and said it was very overgrown with thick, tall vegetation. That, plus dusk quickly turning to twilight, meant Maggie could no longer be seen. Bate was panicking, worrying about snakes and the two alligators she had been told were typically in the pond.
“Out of breath and overheated, I called 911,” she said. “Not five minutes later, we met Deputy Melendez with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.”
In addition to Deputy Sheriff Steven Melendez, Animal Enforcement Officer Holly Scott and Deputy Sheriff Daniel Roman were soon fighting their way through the vegetation to get to the disoriented and scared dog.
Yager said the three rescuers “went in the pond up to their necks. It took them about an hour to find and rescue the dog, but they did.”
Bate said she was “totally in awe” of the rescuers. “They were amazing – there were gators in there!”
In addition to the two deputies and animal control officer, a neighbor, Rex Rutledge, also was in the water.
“Rex was hip-deep in the water with his light shining on the eyes of one of the gators,” Bate said, adding that one of the deputies was keeping watch of another alligator visible in the pond.
A very appreciative Bate wrote, “I don’t think my Maggie would have survived had they not gone in and rescued her.”
At the end of the adventure, Maggie was wagging her tail and clearly happy to get out of the tangle, Bate said, and the next day she was content to simply snuggle indoors.
The whole thing lasted about four hours, and Bate has no desire to repeat the ordeal.
“My electric fence is going up Saturday,” she said.