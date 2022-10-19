Oct. 27, Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2022-2023 concert series with “The Magic of Mendelssohn,” to be conducted by the orchestra’s principal guest conductor, Carl Topilow of the Cleveland Pops.
The concert will be at the Living Drama Theatre, Eustis Plaza, 431 Plaza Drive in Eustis. It will be followed by another Oct. 28 at Minneola City Hall, 800 U.S. 27 in Minneola. Attendees are urged to arrive early for the concerts for upfront seating.
The concerts will feature the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto as one of the most beloved violin concertos of all time. World-renown violin virtuoso Konstantin Dimitrov of Bulgaria will be performing.
The symphony’s next productions, conducted by Topilow, will be held Dec. 8 and 9 for two Christmas and Chanukah concerts. Jan. 5, 2023, a New Year’s concert will be held at The Cross (formerly Lake Receptions), in Mount Dora. This Viennese style performance will be conducted by Paul Hostetter.
The second New Year’s concert will take place at the Minneola City Hall. Feb. 2 and 3, the symphony will perform a special Valentine’s concert with romantic themes and surprise guests. Topilow will be back to share an inspiring Irish program on March 9 and 10. The season will conclude April 20 and 21 with a Spring Pops program.
The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra began in 2005 when internationally respected classical concert pianist and composer Guy Saint-Clair came to Lake County with his wife, portrait/wildlife artist Audrey Sanders. Through the years, they have hosted a series of guest conductors from around the world. Virtuoso Bulgarian violinist Konstantin Dimitrov continues to anchor the orchestra since 2006 as concert master and soloist.
Tickets are $42 in advance or $45 at the door. Students are $15 with accompanying parents; teachers are $25. Group and season tickets are available.
Call 352-343-0733 and visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com for more information.