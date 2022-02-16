Dr. Mariaehel Sammis, a naturopathic physician since 1993, specializes in an all-natural approach to restoring your health and vibrance!
Dr. Sammis moved to Florida in 2013 to be closer to her elderly father. She has continued to commute to her New York office and in 2019 opened an additional office in Mount Dora.
Dr. Sammis utilizes a “functional” approach to healing by looking to support the whole body to wellness not just treating each individual symptom. If you are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, the effects of a traumatic brain injury (TBI), or a chronic long-term illness, Dr. Sammis’ creative customized health care may be just what the doctor ordered!
Dr. Sammis combines her extensive skill set and training to create a unique and
effective approach to regaining optimal health.
Here are a few of the testimonials to Dr. Sammis’ experience and expertise:
“I have experienced two toxic mold exposures and the loss of both parents.
Dr. Sammis has repaired my system through multiple mediums, concentrating on healing both the physical
and mental aspects of these traumas. Dr. Sammis possesses the unusual ability to impart both wisdom
AND compassion to her patients. She thinks outside the box and has a knowledge base that extends far beyond that of the classically trained doctor. Her remarkable devotion to educate, heal and support her patients makes her singularly outstanding in her field. I am grateful to have found her.”
Valerie H. “My work with Dr. Sammis has been transformational. We hit the ground running and delineated all major memories of my life at all stages and then we used EMDR to tackle one of my most traumatic life events. By my second session, I walked out of there with the biggest weight lifted, relieved of the memory and left with a complex understanding of the areas of my life that trauma had impacted. I have healed so deeply with every session and have come to a great understanding of who I am and why. Dr Sammis is a brilliant professional and everyone could benefit from her work.”
Alexa H. “Amazing! Enlightening! Healing! Easeful! Those are just some words which sum up my recent experience with Dr. Sammis and her deep trauma release work. I dove into the work just prior to the holiday season, which has been a source of sadness and anxiety for me due to trauma experienced some 20 years prior. With Dr Sammis’s professional, experienced, and compassionate hand, we unlocked the trauma(s) safely and easefully.
I found myself fully engaged and enjoying a beautiful holiday season with my family, all with a deeper understanding of where the hurt was locked and also with gentle methods of how to keep my precious heart open to love, peace, and joy! I have tremendous gratitude for Dr Sammis and her unique work!”
Dr. Teresa W.
Dr. Sammis Services
• PTSD • Deep Trauma Release • EMDR • Acutonics • Mental Health Counseling
• Naturopathic & Bio Energetic Medicine
Dr. Sammis is an avid runner, cyclist and equestrian with a love of pugs!Book an appt for your 20 min complimentary consultation with this ad!
Call 352-272-0565 or visit
www.magnolia health-wellness.com for more information!