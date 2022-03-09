March 13-16, the second event of the 2022 MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me regular-season – the Bass Boat Technologies Stop 2 on the Harris Chain of Lakes Presented by Frogg Toggs will be held in Lake County.
Hosted by Visit Lake County, the four-day tournament is the second of six regular-season Pro Circuit events, the sport’s five-fish-limit tournament circuit. The event will feature 158 anglers from around the country, including 19 pros from Florida, competing for a total purse of more than $850,000.
This will be the fourth time the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit (formerly the FLW Tour) has competed on the Harris Chain of Lakes.
“When the circuit last visited Leesburg in February 2020, local pro Laramy Strickland of Bushnell, fishing in his rookie season, won the weather-shortened event with a three-day total of 61 pounds, 4 ounces. Strickland won by flipping a Reaction Innovations Spicy Beaver throughout a 600-acre duck marsh in Lake Griffin. This time around, Strickland says that he expects the bass to be in multiple different phases, and anglers will be able to fish their strengths and do well with numerous different baits and tactics,” according to a MLF news release.
The Harris Chain of Lakes includes Lake Harris, Lake Apopka, Lake Griffin, Lake Eustis, Lake Dora, Lake Carlton, Horseshoe Lake, Little Lake Harris, Lake Denham and Lake Beauclair. The anglers will have the run of 10 lakes, plus residential canals, rivers and backwaters off the lakes.
Anglers will take off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday from the Ski Beach at the Venetian Gardens, located at 201 E. Lake Harris Drive in Leesburg. Weigh-ins will also be held there daily at 3:30 p.m.
To view the event online and for more information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.