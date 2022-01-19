Jan. 8 at the Harris Chain of Lakes, the Marion County Bassmasters High School team of Claude Loftin of St. Augustine and Tyson Verkaik of Eustis brought five bass weighing 19 pounds, 14 ounces, to the scale, winning the season-opening MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open.
The fishing duo, along with second-place winners Logan Cardwell, of Howey-in-the-Hills, and Kaden Snavely, of Grand Island (Central Florida Youth Anglers) have advanced to the 2022 High School Fishing National Championship. Cardwell and Snavely also caught five bass, with a total weight of 18 pounds, 6 ounces.
The tournament launched from the Venetian Gardens in Leesburg with 28 teams competed in the no-entry fee MLF and The Bass Federation (TBF) High School Fishing competition.
In addition, Emmanuel College students Seth Jenkins of Townville, South Carolina, and T.J. McKenzie of Andrews, South Carolina, won the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event Jan. 7, with a five-bass limit weighing 25 pounds, 14 ounces. A total of 189 teams participated in this event on the Harris Chain of Lakes, which was the largest season-opening field in MLF College Fishing history.
