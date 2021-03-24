The April 15 tax deadline is fast approaching, and the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that its IRS.gov website is the best place to find information and assistance on their federal taxes.
Online tools and resources available at the site range from tax preparation and refund tracking, to research tools like the Interactive Tax Assistant and Frequently Asked Questions on numerous subjects.
Taxpayers can use their online account to securely see important information when preparing to file their tax return or following up on balances or notices, as well. This includes adjusted gross income, which can be useful if using a different tax software or tax preparer this year; Economic Impact Payment amounts; estimated tax payment amounts; any amounts owed for any past years, as well as payment history and any scheduled or pending payments.
In addition, taxpayers can use the free Get Transcript tool to view, print or download their tax transcripts after the IRS has processed the return. A tax return transcript shows most line items from an original tax return, along with any forms and schedules, but not changes made after it was filed.
The IRS Free File program offers 70% of all taxpayers the choice of nine brand-name tax preparation software packages to use at no cost. Those who earned less than $72,000 in 2020 can choose which package is best for them. Those who earned more than $72,000 in 2020 and are comfortable preparing their own taxes can use Free File Fillable Forms.
For more information on how the website can help taxpayers with their forms, visit www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-time-guide-make-irsgov-first-stop-for-tax-help.