Pat’s Sales carries quality name brand materials at the best price possible for their customers. Their cabinets, doors, and flooring offer both quality and value. They carry a full selection of windows and also offer a professional kitchen design center.
This one-of-a-kind, family owned and operated business -- offers some of the lowest prices in hardware and building materials at their Leesburg store. Founded in 1977, Pat’s Sales offer many products to give projects a professional look. From plumbing to hardware to vinyl siding, they are a one-stop shop.
Save big on exterior building products with their large inventory of materials for manufactured housing and traditional homes. Stop by today to check out their current selections.
Join their Loyalty Rewards Program for even more savings. Pat’s Sales is open daily from 8 to 5. Located at 1095 N. 14th St., Leesburg, FL 34738. For more information, call 352-787-7282 or visit www.patssalesinc.com