Interested in learning how to create chicken breasts, nuggets, pork chops, beef stew and sandwiches with seitan, the “wheat meat”?
Sept. 10, Chef Warren will present “Cooking with Plant-Based/Vegetarian Meat-Less ‘Meat’” at the monthly Plant Powerful Community Group session, set for 3–4 p.m. at Mount Dora’s W.T. Bland Public Library.
According to organizers, “This is huge – these will actually taste like the real thing – and all attendees sample the entrees once they’re prepared!”
The Plant Powerful Community Group meets at the library, located at 1995 N. Donnelly Street, on the second Saturday of each month to discuss and sample plant-based foods.
Visit https://bit.ly/3PRg58c.