Many Lake County residents benefit from waterfront properties. We have over 1,000 lakes, rivers and canals spread across our county. These waterways provide habitat for countless animals. From the fish in the lakes to the bears and bobcats that visit for a drink, our water bodies are important resources.
Additionally, we benefit from recreation on these waterways. Swimming, fishing, kayaking and more! Together we can work to keep our waterways great for all of these purposes.
Residents lucky enough to have waterfront property often have questions about how to manage this area of their lawns. The Lake County Fertilizer Ordinance prohibits fertilizing within 15 feet of a water body. It also recommends keeping this 15-foot area low in maintenance. What does that mean? Simply, minimize mowing and limit herbicide and insecticide use. How can you do that? Work to keep the shoreline planted with Florida Friendly plants that are low in maintenance. You also want to work to remove invasive plant from the shoreline.
You may be asking yourself, why keep any plants along the shore? There are several reasons to do so. The plants provide wildlife habitat. Keeping plants along the shore allows you to watch wading birds, frogs, deer and more interact in your yard. The plants help to filter out excess chemicals that would otherwise enter the waterway. If these chemicals enter the waterway, they can result in algal blooms, fish death and buildup of compounds that you really do not want in your water bodies. Additionally, the plant roots hold the soil in place, reducing erosion.
Good plants for your waterfront garden
Trees/shrubs
Bald Cypress (Taxodium distichum). Height 60-80 ft. Spread 25-35 ft. This tree drops its needles in the fall, unlike most conifers that are evergreen.
Pond Cypress (Taxodium ascendens). Height 50-60 ft. Spread 10-15 ft. This tree also drops its needles in the fall.
Red Maple (Acer rubrum). Height 60-75 ft. Spread 25-35 ft. This tree has dramatic red fall color.
Button Bush (Cephalanthus occidentalis). Height 6-12 ft. Spread 6-10 ft. The unusual flower offered by this shrub adds interest to the landscape.
Flowers
Blue Flag Iris (Iris virginica). Height 4 ft. Spread 1 ft. This plant provides an amazing pop of color in the landscape.
Canna Lilies (Canna spp.). Height 6 ft. Spread 3 ft. Cannas come in several color varieties. Select a few different options for added interest in your landscape.
Swamp Sunflower (Helianthus angustifolius) Height 4 ft. Spread 4 ft. These fast-growing annuals reseed themselves. Plant them once and continue to enjoy them for years to come!
Aquatic plants
Pickerel Weed (Pontederia cordata). Height 3-5 ft. This is an emergent plant with roots at the bottom of the waterway and leaves emerging from the surface. The purple flower attracts pollinators and gives added color.
Duck Potato (Sagittaria latifolia). Another emergent plant with roots at the bottom of the waterway and leaves emerging from the surface. The white flower contrasts in texture to the pickerel weed, adding interest to your landscape.
Invasive plants to remove
Brazilian Pepper (Schinus terebinthifolia). This invasive tree has green leaves and red berries. To keep this look, replace with a native holly.
Air Potato (Dioscorea bulbifera). This highly invasive vine is difficult to get rid of. Cut and pull vines. Remove as many “potatoes” (bulbils) as possible to prevent regrowth. These bulbils grow in the vine and can float in waterways to new locations.
Water Hyacinth (Eichornia crassipes). This invasive aquatic plant spreads quickly in shallow areas. Plant pickerel weed for a similar look.
Water Lettuce (Pistia stratiotes). This invasive floating weed can spread over entire water bodies.
Wild Taro (Colocasia esculenta). Remove this invasive emergent plant and replace with a native option.
These lists are not all inclusive. To prevent the spread of invasive plants, rinse all aquatic gear between closed water bodies. If you would like individual advice for your situation, please contact us at the phone number and/or e-mail listed below. For information about aquatic herbicide permitting, visit httpsmyfwc.comlicenseaquatic-plants.
For more plant options for your site, contact your local extension office or visit https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/about-ffl/9-principles and scroll down to the FFL plant list.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu.