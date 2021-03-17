March 19 at 6 p.m., the monthly Friday Night Naturalist program at Trout Lake Nature Center will look at the surprising presence of manatees in local lakes.
The manatee, Florida’s official state freshwater mammal, has a way of getting itself in many of the state’s waterways. Learn more about how this happens and what all responsible “sea cow” lovers need to know.
Speaker Maryann Krisovitch will detail the efforts of the Lake County Water Authority to get the word out about Lake County’s manatees, as well as the protected animal’s current status.
Initiatives have included tracking and intervention when needed, with the cooperation of other environmental agencies and groups, as well as education for all ages.
LCWA’s mission is to conserve and protect freshwater resources, to provide recreational facilities and education through a more efficient use of resources, to better the aquatic ecosystem and environment in Lake County and improve the community as a whole.
The program will be held outdoors with physical distancing and masks encouraged. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, those interested should call to confirm program status.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis. Friday Night Naturalist programs are on the third Friday of each month. These programs are donation-based, with $5 suggested to support this non-profit’s future programs. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.