Join Thundering Spirit Family Powwow and experience the culture and artistry of Native American people this weekend at Renninger’s Twin Market, located at 20651 U.S. Hwy 441 Mt. Dora (back field, flea market side).
The event will feature Native American dance, music, food, arts/crafts and much more.
Grounds will be open to the public 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. daily.
Featured entertainers include Celtic/Native American violinist Arvel Bird; Lowery Begay, two-time world champion hoop dancer/flutist; and flutist Jack “Flute” Holland, just to name a few of the exceptional performers.
Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. is Children’s Day, open to everyone at no charge during this time. After Children’s Day, a full line-up of performers will start at 4 p.m.
Grand Entries: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.
Before each Grand Entry, entertainers will be performing for the audience. After each Grand Entry, there will be inter-tribal, traditional and social dancing.
This is a family friendly event, including with well-behaved pets on a leash or held, etc.
Admission: Adults $7, multi-day $10. Children under age 12 and active/retired or service personnel admitted free.
Due to COVID-19, some vendors may request that you wear a mask when entering their booth. (Masks will be available, if needed, at the powwow T-Shirt booth after you enter.)