Friday the 13th — It’s your blessed day! 7 pm at Believers Faith Fellowship, 1320 E. Orange Ave., Eustis with Global Evangelists Dan & Lynda Rushing of I AM International. Free! Interdenominational. All welcome! Call 352-530-2518 for more info. Expect a miracle! Jesus is the Healer!
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…