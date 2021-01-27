The Bill Hughes Leathernecks Detachment No. 1240 of the Marine Corps League is looking for a few good men and women to join the local group.
The detachment holds meetings the second Wednesday of each month at the Crazy Gator restaurant, located at 402 N. Bay Street in Eustis. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. (1730 hours), with meetings beginning at 7 p.m. (1900 hours).
All U.S. Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Chaplains are eligible for membership. Other veterans and patriotic citizens can join as associate members. The detachment invites those interested to attend a meeting as their guest, enjoy a meal and learn more about the local group.
For more information, call 352-602-4686 or 352-516-5267.