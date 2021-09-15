The Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter invites marketing and communications professionals to learn about how the iOS 14.5 update and its changes to user permissions could impact their outreach efforts.
Sept. 15 at noon, real estate marketing expert and podcast host Heather Colby will present information for those who uses digital mediums to target audiences. Colby did extensive research on changes to the mobile operating system once it was released in April 2021.
The event will be offered via Zoom and is free for FPRA members and $10 for prospective members. Reserve your seat online at https://bit.ly/iOSupdateinfo.
Information about the Lake County FPRA chapter can be found at