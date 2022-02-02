Mary E. “Lib” McCormick French, 92, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Walker in Walland, TN.
Lib received her Bachelor’s degree from Carson Newman University and her Master of Social Science from Tulane University. She worked as a Social Worker for the State of Florida for several years prior to her retirement. Lib was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Mount Dora Golf Club. During her years of membership, Lib was the women’s champion three years and had six hole-in-ones. She also enjoyed playing bridge.
Lib will be deeply missed by her brother Max Walker (Dixie), Walland, TN; sister-in-law Maxine Walker, Maryville, TN; stepson JW McCormick (Kathy), Edgewater, FL; step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands John W. McCormick and Roland French, brothers Oscar (Bertha), Gene (June), Vance, Harve, and Jack (Vonnie).
Lib will be interred at Pine Forest Cemetery, Mt. Dora, FL. Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation.