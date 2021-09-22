For 14 years, Mary Cutlip has been serving good ol’ comfort food at Mary’s Kountry Kitchen in Tavares. Originally from Platteville, Wisconsin, Cutlip has always had a passion for cooking.
“When I was a little girl, I baked,” recalled Cutlip. “It’s kind of been in me.”
With a background in the service industry, and some experience selling Pampered Chef, Cutlip originally felt like she didn’t really want to open her own restaurant.
“I didn’t want to do it because I grew up on a farm, so I knew that it was every day. There’s no breaks or anything like that, but my husband must’ve seen something in me that I didn’t, because I caved,” she said with a laugh.
In May 2007, Cutlip opened her doors. Since then, she has accumulated a dedicated group of regulars. In fact, during the pandemic, she was able to keep the business open. She was even able to turn her small back room into a makeshift grocery store for neighbors in need.
She was able to provide eggs, chicken, paper towels and even the coveted hand sanitizer and toilet paper to nearby residents that couldn’t find them anywhere else.
“They would call in orders, and we’d bag it up and deliver it to them,” Cutlip said. “Some of the customers still buy meat from us now.”
In addition to lending a hand to locals, Cutlip is also a member of the area Chamber of Commerce and also participates in Taste of Tavares every year.
If you happen to be scrolling through their Facebook page, @Mary’s Kountry Kitchen, each picture will have you craving for her classic comfort food.
While serving up breakfast, perhaps her most popular dish would be the hash, made completely in-house. For lunch, handmade patties are the stars of the show. For four days, Mary preps her heavenly fried chicken. After brining and buttermilking it, she makes it her Thursday special.
Along with Thursday’s fried chicken, Cutlip likes to shake things up every once in a while by introducing something special for a limited time. From fried green tomato eggs benedict to a savory chorizo burrito, Cutlip keeps her menu fresh and new.
“You gotta keep it different. That’s what keeps them coming in; they want to know what’s next,” Cutlip said.
With the holidays coming up, Cutlip also makes pies and other desserts. Last year, she sold over 100 pies, in addition to cakes and other desserts.
Perhaps the most comforting of all is the way Cutlip runs her business. To her, a customer isn’t just a customer, but a new member of her family.
“They are always welcome. When you come here, you’re treated like family. If you want to make your dining experience a pleasure, just come here to this family. Make a new family,” Cutlip said.
Mary’s Kountry Kitchen, located at 15945 Country Road 448 in Tavares, is open Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, they are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Like them on Facebook, check out www.maryskountrykitchen.net or call 352-343-6823.