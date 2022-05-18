Howey-in-the-Hills – June 11, the Howey-in-the-Hills Friends of the Library, a 501(c)3 organization, is hosting its first Masquerade Ball to raise funds for the Marianne Beck Memorial Library, a member of the Lake County Library System. The black-tie charity gala will take place at Mission Inn Resort & Club, located at 10400 FL-48 in Howey-in-the-Hills.
The event will include a cocktail hour, dinner, silent auction and dancing with a DJ. The host will be Lake County Property Appraiser Carey Baker. George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System, will be a guest speaker.
The Howey Friends of the Library sponsor many programs and events at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library, such as weekly literacy programs, a Summer Reading Program, chess tournaments and monthly Meet the Artist events.
Friends of the Library President Kathy Coleman says, “With the need for a further expansion of programs and services, the Friends of the Library are excited to host this fundraiser. We look forward to making this an annual event.”
Individual tickets are $100, and a table of 10 is $900. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/yckc3z2a on Eventbrite or at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Monday, May 23.
For more information about this event, the Marianne Beck Memorial Library, or future programs, call or visit the library, or go to www.facebook.com/HoweyLibrary.
Visit www.facebook.com/howeylibraryfriends to learn more information about how to become a Friend of the Library, as well as how the Friends support their local library.