Are you ready to add some color and texture to your landscape? Check out the Master Gardener Volunteer plant sale in Tavares.
Hosted by University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension in Lake County, the event will run 8 a.m.–noon at Discovery Gardens, located at the Lake County Extension Center at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares.
With over 3,000 plants for sale, visitors will have a large selection to choose from, including Florida native, butterfly and hummingbird attractors, flowering perennials, landscape plants, tropicals, herbs, shade plants and more.
The sale is open to the public. Cash, credit card or check payments will be accepted. A driver’s license is required for payments by check. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cart or wagon for easier shopping.
For more information, visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lake.