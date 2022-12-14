Before we dive in, I’d like to take a moment to answer a frequent question that’s arisen since publishing “Life -blessing update”. Where did we adopt our precious dachshund duo? From the Heart Retrievers & Doxies in the Ocala area. Shannon Teuton and her family exceeded our expectations during the whole process. Our girls came to us very well taken care of and we highly recommend this family if you’d like a snuggle buddy in the form of a Golden Retriever or Dachshund. Apply to From the Heart Retrievers & Doxies through Good Dog. You may also find them on Facebook.
Let’s dive in:
Our thoughts sometimes cycle as though we tossed them into a dryer. Around and around they go; when they’ll stop, only we know. Because we choose the pattern of our spun thoughts.
We decide to replay the past. We decide what gets played on repeat. We determine our emotions that accompany those thoughts.
Some folks replay the track that they aren’t good enough, smart enough, rich enough, lovable enough.
When will enough be enough?
When we decide it is truly and remarkably…enough.
Like we decided we’re not good enough, we can undecide it. We can set a new cycle.
First, we must examine why we chose the thoughts we chose in the first place.
Master Coach, Brooke Castillo, encourages folks to audit their thoughts as if they’re a bystander. An impartial party. Without judgment.
It’s easy to judge ourselves when we’re emotionally invested in the story we’ve portrayed for years. We believe that’s part of who we are. We think that we can’t think differently.
But the truth is, we’re running the show.
We judge.
We feel.
We gather results.
Taking an honest view of our thought life is freeing. We can determine where they originated. Maybe not right away, but with practice.
Once we’ve found the origin of our old thought patterns, we can decide how to change our thoughts and feelings.
Proverbs 23:7 For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Find a quiet place to sit and watch your thoughts from the outside in. Praying for God’s wisdom and grace before you begin is vital. It may take a while to get the hang of watching your thoughts, but it’s worth the results.
2. Once you figure out why you think the way you do, decide what you want to replace your thoughts with and write them down. Writing them helps you visualize and keeps a chronicle of where you’d like to go in your thought life.
3. Practice your new thoughts and attach an emotion to them as though you’re living the life you want.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests