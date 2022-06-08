In an effort to slow encroachment of invasive plants, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in coordination with the Lake County Office of Parks and Trails, administered an aerial herbicide treatment at the Pine Meadows Conservation Area on May 25. The park, located at 2280 Pine Meadows Golf Course Road in Eustis, was closed during the application.
“The aerial herbicide treatment is a follow-up to previous restoration projects. Treatments will target invasive/exotic plant species, including Cuban Bulrush, Chinese Tallow and Primrose Willow, and will allow native vegetation to recolonize and expand. Native vegetation will improve the overall habitat conditions for fish and wildlife populations by providing cover and food resources to meet fish and wildlife needs,” the county said in a news release shared prior to the application.
Pine Meadows Conservation Area is a 770-acre wetland complex, and the FWC has been working with the county to restore marsh habitats, according to a news release.
