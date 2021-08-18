Mount Dora Center for the Arts is accepting online registrations for fall art classes and workshops. The 2021 fall schedule runs through December, with many classes offering multiple sessions.
The ceramics program includes everything from kid’s clay class to hand-building, sculpting, advanced independent studio and more. The addition of beginner painting and drawing, digital and iPhone photography, as well as the printmaking satellite studio, rounds out the 2D visual arts curriculum. And, the popular watercolor, painting and drawing sessions for intermediate to advanced artists help to encourage growth and exploration.
Additional subjects offered include stained glass, fused glass, mosaic, jewelry, macramé, social media for artists and even dance.
According to new program director Richard Colvin, “The slate of classes this term at MDCA represents a time of transition for our programming. We’re bringing some new approaches and implementation to better suit our students, while retaining many favorites. Next term, look for even more structure in the curriculum as we continue to improve our offerings.”
Workshops are available to better fit into today’s busy schedules. Class sizes are limited to allow for a more hands-on experience with the instructors.
The arts center is located at 138 East 5th Avenue in Mount Dora. Call 352-383-0880 for more information and register online at MDCA.org/classes.