Last week, the athletic department at Mount Dora Christian introduced Darnell Harrison as the head track and ﬁeld coach for the 2021 season.
Harrison has over 20 years of experience in high school coach-ing career, having previously been at Lake Mary High School, where he has coached track and ﬁeld and football for the past four seasons. During his time at Lake Mary, the track and ﬁeld team won back-to-back district and regional championships.
Prior to Lake Mary, Harrison built the track and ﬁeld program at Lake Mary Prep, earning three district and regional championships and ﬁve individual state championships. Harrison earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Illinois University, where he also played WR/DB for the Leathernecks football team.
Harrison spent some time playing football professionally with the Arena Football League, where he won an Arena League Championship. Harrison has trained hundreds of athletes over the past 20 years. He’s also a certiﬁed personal trainer and has trained professional athletes including NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall. ‘I have already had the pleasure of working with Coach Harrison this year when he joined our football staff earlier this fall as the defensive backs coach,” said MDCA director of athletics Megan Ziegelhofer.
“Coach Harrison is a quality person who shares our commitment to fostering growth through Christ and continuing to build our track and ﬁeld program in all facets. His passion and enthusiasm for athletics is contagious and he will without a doubt motivate, inspire and challenge our student athletes. MDCA is blessed to have Coach Harrison as part of our family.”