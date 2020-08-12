The City of Mount Dora donated pre-packaged meal boxes to Saving Faith Baptist Church for distribution to families in need this summer.
City employees started collecting food items to donate using a suggested menu created by the Lake Cares Food Pantry. Employees created boxes filled with non-perishable items that will feed families up to six people. The collective effort yielded dozens of boxes from all departments. Each box contains breakfast, lunch and dinner items.
Saving Faith Baptist Church will distribute the food to families in the area who have either lost their jobs or had an economic downturn due to COVID-19.