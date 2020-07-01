Keeku is a 7-year-old female chihuahua weighing 8 pounds. She’s actually from Hawaii, but her family had to give her up after bringing her all the way to Florida. She is an absolute lover but does not get along with other dogs, so she has to be the only pet. She has a new life in Florida and wants to share it with you.
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy and Pet Smart websites: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz cans. Ship to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares, FL 32778.
For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.