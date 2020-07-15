Having a bad week? You need to meet sweet Patty. This is a 10-month-old “pocket pit,” the miniature version of a pitbull. She’s 28 pounds and should not get much bigger. She’s loving and gets along very well with her sister. According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, she was seized from a drug dealer’s house, where she and her sister were found chained together to a stake in the ground. They had never been inside a home before the rescue, and they’ve shown nothing but gratefulness to everyone.
Patty is a very good girl with a gentle heart. She enjoys car rides, and rescuers did not hear one peep during her 2.5-hour drive to the safety of the rescue. She has lots of love and kisses to give!
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is on flea prevention and is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org