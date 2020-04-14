Sparky is a 4- year-old male Chihuahua weighing just 5 pounds. He was surrendered with his 18- year-old brother, who has just gone into hospice care. So, now little Sparky is waiting for his forever home. The two dogs never seemed to be bonded, and the brother now has a wonderful home to enjoy the rest of his life (which hopefully is quite long).
Sparky is affectionate and friendly but takes a short while to warm up to people he doesn’t know. His adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. He’d spent the first four years of his life looking out for his elderly brother and now he said it is his turn for a forever home where he can get all the love and attention he wants.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, please contact Lori via phone or text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. You may apply to adopt by using the online adoption application at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed.
Dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy or Petsmart: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz cans are requested to be sent to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.
For more information about Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org