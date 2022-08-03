School Board District 2
Tyler Brandeburg
Town you live in: Leesburg
Position you are running for: Lake County School Board, District 2
Occupation: Commercial insurance advisor with Brown & Brown
Family: Mom, Rosanne
Previous Public Service:
Appointed by Governor DeSantis to the Lake County School Board, June 2022–present
Elected Board of Trustees, Lake County Water Authority, November 2020–June 2022
President of the Leesburg Lightning, June 2015–present
Board member, Leesburg High School Booster Club, February 2018–present
Vice-chair of New Vision for Independence of Lake & Sumter, May 2019–present
Leadership Lake County, Class of 2019
Leadership Florida, Connect Class 11
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for this position because Lake County Schools afforded me every opportunity to be successful. I want to ensure that the next generation, and my future kids, receive the same chance to excel in and for our community.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
Recruiting and retaining quality teachers and staff. School safety and security. Parent and community involvement. Career and technical education programs expansion. Funding and growth planning.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I believe my business and community experience work well together and allow me to offer a different perspective on the School Board. But, at the end of the day, this job is also about listening. We must listen to feedback from our teachers, staff, students, administration, parents, community stakeholders, etc., and be presently engaged in forming the solutions to achieve our collective goals.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
No specific agenda other than doing what’s best for the students of Lake County each and every day. I’m excited for the opportunity to serve and ready to continue doing everything I can to make our district and community better.
- - - - -
Ludy López
Town you live in: Leesburg
Position you are running for: Lake County School Board, District 2
Occupation: Senior pastor of Senda Church
Family: Two daughters and one grandson
Previous Public Service: PreSchool Teacher
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for school board to be a watchman for the students from woke indoctrination that attempts to go against our family values and the liberty of our nation.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
I believe the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of Lake County is the inequitable funding per student in comparison to the rest of the state. Lake County was the third in population growth in 2021, yet 64th out of 67 counties on funding per student.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
Aside from bringing 30 years of nonprofit administrative experience to the budget, I will also like to bring a multicultural approach to helping students from different backgrounds who have migrated or immigrated to the area. If we want new students to embrace our American Culture, we must give them the resources to do so.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
If elected, I would like to expand the Guardian Program to both staff and faculty in response to increasing safety concerns. I would also like to see the expansion of vocational programs in the schools as an alternative to other education paths for students.
- - - - -
Jim Miller
Town you live in: Leesburg
Position you are running for: Lake County School Board District 2
Occupation: Commercial Realtor, 41 years with ERA Grizzard Realty
Family: Wife, Donna, and two sons Andy, 48, and Bill, who we lost 3/22/22. Both graduated from Leesburg High with scholarships.
Previous public service:
From 2010–2012, I was elected and served as the District 1 School Board member. In the late 90s I was the executive director of WorldClass Lake County, a Florida Chamber-led school reform project, that brought in superintendents, principals and teachers from all over our nation to share best practices. Please check out my impressive resume at electjimmiller.com to see over 40 years of my community service committed to helping kids succeed and become good citizens. – Their future is our future.
Why are you running for this position?
Since the late 90s, when I was the executive director of WorldClass Lake County, a Florida Chamber-led school reform project, it has been my passion to help improve our school system. I served on the school board for District 1 from 2010–2012. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring my energy, experience and wisdom to serve with the board and superintendent to help our district meet the challenges of helping all of our kids succeed and become good citizens. – Their future is our future.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
Last year we were ranked 48th out of 50 as a state in per-student spending. Our teachers and support staff are underpaid, and in this tight labor market staffing our schools with teachers, janitors, food service help and bus drivers has been a real challenge. Fortunately, the legislature recognized the need and gave us a $214 increase to the Base Student Allocation (a 4.9% increase) to pass on to our employees, which is the largest raise in a long time.
Hopefully they’ll do that a few more years in a row, so we can pay our employees what they deserve and give our kids the future they/we deserve. – Their future is our future.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I have a knack for bringing people together. For 41 years, I’ve been a successful Commercial Realtor and I have brought people to agreement. Because if I didn’t, I didn’t get paid.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
We test way too much. The countries leading the world in PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) scores don’t test near as much. This has contributed to teacher and student burnout and increases in discipline issues. I will push to further minimize testing, so we can maximize learning. – Their future is our future.
- - - - - -
School Board District 5
Marie Haubert Aliberti
Town you live in: Eustis
Position you are running for: Lake County School Board District 5
Occupation: Retired educator and business owner
Family: Husband, Brian Butler, plant operations supervisor and Umatilla City Council member. Three grown children educated in Lake County Schools.
Previous public service:
I served this community for 30-plus years as an educator in Lake County Schools. After my retirement from teaching in 2017, I was elected to the Eustis City Commission and served one term.
Why are you running for this position?
I was serving my term on the Eustis City Commission during Covid and experienced firsthand the disruption it caused in the operation of city government and the effect on our citizens. I observed several online school board meetings and saw the issues that impacted students, teachers and staff. As a retiree, I have the time and desire for the full-time commitment to serve on the Lake County School Board as the District 5 representative. I humbly ask for your vote Aug. 23.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
The first issue is school safety. While the physical school facilities are sound, the safety protocols always need to be reviewed. Students and staff need to feel confident that they can go about the business of learning in a safe and secure environment. The next issue is the teacher and staff pay scale. The current salary compression schedule is not doing enough to close the gap between the state-mandated first-year teacher pay and veteran teachers. The state mandate to pay all state employees $15 an hour also needs to be addressed for the negotiated support employees with the beginning pay for some positions at $10 an hour.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I believe that communication is the key to success in any organization or system. Being authentic has been my key to successful communication in the classroom, in serving my community on a city commission and in all facets of owning and operating a business. I would welcome and value input from the stakeholders in District 5 and be responsive to their particular needs. I would also make myself accessible to the other 80% of the Lake County voters and allow for increased communication between the staff of the largest employer in Lake County.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
I would like to see more CTE programs placed in middle and high schools based on the needs and desires of each district of Lake County. There also could be more magnet schools or programs at schools that are geographically near each other. Students need more options for industry certifications when they graduate. Another item is school safety for all students and staff by the creation of an alternative middle school for the county. From my discussions with teachers and law enforcement, middle schools seem to have the most disruptions, so an alternative placement for those disruptive students would benefit all Lake County students and staff.
- - - - -
Stephanie Luke
Town you live in: Eustis
Position you are running for: Lake County School Board, District 5
Occupation: Associate instructor at the University of Central Florida, national mathematics consultant for DNA Mathematics & Solution Tree
Family: Husband “Jimmy” Luke and three children: Jensen (16), Emery (13) and Jace (9).
Previous public service: School Board (2014–present), District science fair, Eustis Women’s Service League, PTO president for Eustis Elementary (2007), Umatilla Kiwanis Club (2017–2019), volunteer where my children attend school.
Why are you running for this position?
I am a professional educator. I graduated from Tavares High School, went to school for elementary education and then returned to Lake County to teach fourth grade. I have been a classroom teacher, a district administrator and a college instructor. I also have my M.Ed. in mathematics and science and am a doctoral candidate. Education is my passion. During my two terms, the board has been diligent about spending. We have not borrowed a single dollar and have decreased the debt $150 million ($11 million annually). Our fund balance has grown from 3% to just over 12%, allowing us to provide healthy raises to all employees. We have added construction academies at Eustis and Leesburg high schools. The Aviation Academy at Eustis High school was a project of mine, in partnership with the Umatilla Airport and city. We have expanded this program to South Lake High and East Ridge High, and Leesburg is interested in adding a program to their selection. Finally, the Tavares High School Teaching Academy was a vision of mine and a colleague at UCF. A local effort to “grow your own” teachers to help with the critical shortage of educators. Finally, we have increased the graduation rate from 78% in 2104, to over 90% for the past three years. I love this work and want to continue working for the students and stakeholders of Lake County.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
Funding is always a challenge. We are the 19th largest district, and 65th in funding. This presents a unique challenge to adequately fund schools, despite our successes. Additionally, increased absenteeism and failure to re-engage with school after the COVID-19 pandemic have also been a continued challenge and we are collectively working to combat absenteeism and the additional behaviors that have increased.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I believe I can continue the work we have been doing. I know how to help garner appropriation funds for certification pathways, I’m working on partnerships that will provide additional opportunities for the high school students and my knowledge of the budget and policies at LCS will benefit the $1 billion budget.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
Adding aviation to Leesburg High, expanding the Teaching Academy program, and increased safety measures are all on my radar, as are evaluation of the regional approach to supervising schools and advocating for equitable funding in Tallahassee!
- - - - -
Peter E. Tarby
Town you live in: Umatilla
Position you are running for: Lake County School Board District 5
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Family: Married to Cathie Tarby, retired teacher. One son Cory Tarby. One stepson Allen Barto. four grandchildren.
Previous public service:
Past president Florida League of Cities for Lake County. Past president and member Umatilla City Council for nine years. Mayor, City of Umatilla one year. Represented District 5 for the County Commission on the School Impact Fee Committee.
Why are you running for this position? What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
I have decided to run for the School Board District 5 seat because the issues that have been important to the residents of Lake County for many years are still hanging around. Parental involvement in our schools, security of our schools and the morale of our teachers are a few. We are still 64th out of 67 counties in student funding from the state. For multiple years, contracts for our teachers were not completed until many months into the school year. We can do better and I believe it’s time for someone else to have an opportunity to look at these issues with a different perspective. My campaign would appreciate that opportunity and ask for your vote on Aug. 23.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I believe my ability to have meaningful conversation with parents, teachers and staff, having been for 16 years a substitute teacher and varsity coach, gives me the ability to make a difference in some of the outcomes that can improve the experience our students deserve in their education.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
Find ways to get our parents involved in the education of their children. Make sure the millions budgeted for our schools is being spent wisely, which must include our veteran teachers, and the millions collected for security is making the correct difference.
- - - - - -
Voter guide available online
The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County is doing its part to help voters prepare for the Aug. 23 primary elections.
At its nonpartisan voter resource VOTE411.org, you can narrow down information to your district to see all races. Then, check out candidate information, including their responses to questions regarding their qualifications and concerns.
“The purpose of the League of Women Voters is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in their government through education and advocacy. The League is nonpartisan in that it does not support or oppose any political party or candidate; it is political in that it takes positions on selected public issues after member study and agreement. Our membership includes both men and women,” the regional League says on its website, https://www.lwvtrifl.org.
The voter guide is available via https://www.lwvtrifl.org/online-voter-guide.html.