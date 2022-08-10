The Aug. 23 Primary Election Day is just around the corner. To help voters make their decisions, Triangle News Leader asked candidates running for public office to answer a few questions about themselves and their platforms. Not everyone responded, but what follows are the responses we did receive. In addition, school board candidates were featured in last week’s issue, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3zEYdHA.
Opinions and statements expressed in these responses are solely those of the candidates, and Triangle News Leader takes no responsibility for their content.
Learning about judicial candidates
Want to know more about the county and circuit court judicial candidates appearing on your August primary ballot? Check out elections information provided by The Florida Bar.
The Vote’s in Your Court webpage, located at https://www.floridabar.org/public/faircts/votes010/, includes voluntary self-disclosure statements submitted by trial court judicial candidates; and biographies of the judges facing merit retention elections in November.
The Florida Bar says that opportunity to submit a judicial candidate voluntary self-disclosure statement was offered to all candidates for contested seats. The 10-page statements give voters basic biographical information, legal experience and community work, as well as a short essay on why the candidates feel they would be good judges.
The Bar’s site also hosts a downloadable, nonpartisan “Guide for Florida Voters” brochure about the courts and the role of judges, which is available in both English and Spanish. Copies of the guide also are available at supervisor of elections offices throughout the state and many public libraries.
Election dates are Aug. 23 and Nov. 8. The merit retention vote will be on the November ballot.
U.S. House of Representatives, Florida District 11
Daniel Webster
Town you live in: Clermont, FL
Position you are running for: Re-election to Florida’s Congressional District 11
Occupation: Owner, Webster Air Conditioning
Family: Wife Sandy, 6 children and 21 grandchildren
Previous public service: Currently serving as U.S. Congressman representing the constituents of Florida’s 11th Congressional district.
Why are you running for this position?
This district has the largest share of seniors in the country and as a senior myself, I know firsthand the issues and challenges seniors face. I have a proven record of serving you and making a difference in Washington. Keeping my word to help stop the spigot of spending, I have saved taxpayers more than $3 million out of my budget and annually roll back my congressional salary. I have gotten federal agencies to return more than $12 million to constituents.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing residents of the district?
Some of the biggest issues facing my constituents today include Washington’s spending habit which has contributed to historic levels of inflation, a porous southwest border that isn’t secure, and the attacks by far-left Liberals on our American values and the rule of law.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I’ve stood up to the Washington Establishment and fought to protect our Constitutional rights. I have a record of getting things done, working with members across the political aisle and keeping my word. I will keep fighting for a principle-based, member-driven process where a bill is considered based on policy-merit, not position, loyalty, rank or seniority of the sponsor. I have and will continue to support policies that will get our economy back on track and secure our border. Washington must stop the spigot of spending – borrowing gobs of money to spend today is effectively a tax on our children and grandchildren tomorrow. I have and will continue to vote against massive spending bills – those proposed by Republicans and Democrats alike – that irresponsibly spend taxpayer dollars. I do not support adding or increasing taxes on hard-working Americans. I was named Audubon Florida’s Champion of the Everglades award for my leadership in Everglades conservation and “Friend of the Taxpayers” for my work to lower taxes and reduce spending and regulatory burdens on hardworking Americans. I am pro-life and have consistently opposed taxpayer dollars funding abortions or abortion services.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
I will keep working to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington and continue to reject the DC presumption that nothing in the budget can be cut to fund priorities without increasing the deficit. As a small business owner myself, I know firsthand the challenges our small business community faces every day. I will continue to work to provide our small business owners and their employees the tools and environment they need to thrive, while striving to remove unnecessary government red-tape that stifles innovation and kills jobs. Our porous borders pose a grave national security threat. I have sponsored legislation that would force the administration to secure our border and finish building the wall.
- - - - - -
Laura Loomer
Town you live in: Lady Lake
Position you are running for: U.S. House of Representatives, Florida District 11
Occupation: Investigative journalist
Family: I am 29 years old. I have never been married and I do not have children.
Previous public service:
I was the president of College Republicans at Barry University in Miami, where I majored in broadcast journalism and political science. I was also Valedictorian of my class. I have worked as an investigative journalist, exposing political fraud and corruption for 10 years. For four of those years, I worked as an undercover investigator for a conservative media company called Project Veritas.
Why are you running for this position?
I’m an America First Republican Candidate for US Congress, and I’m primarying RINO incumbent Daniel Webster. Webster is a career politician who has been in office for 40 years. As the 7th most absent member of Congress, Webster skipped the vote on the 2nd impeachment of Donald Trump, and he voted to send $40 billion to Ukraine during an economic crisis and record high inflation. As we watch our country, our freedoms and our Constitution get destroyed by the radical left and spineless RINOS who don’t fight back, we cannot afford to send absentee congressmen back to Washington. I’m a fighter, I will fight to protect and uphold the U.S. Constitution, I support term limits, and it would be my honor to represent the people of District 11 who deserve a congressperson who actually shows up for work.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing residents of the district?
The residents of District 11 are dealing with the consequences of a stolen election. We need to send fighters to Washington to fix our broken economy, record high inflation, record high gas prices and unaffordable groceries due to our supply chain crisis and a lack of American manufacturing and energy independence. American families and our senior citizens are struggling due to a lack of leadership in Washington, especially within our own party. I will work to end the tax on Social Security and protect seniors who are living on fixed incomes. We also need to restore law and order in America and close our open borders so that we can end the invasion of criminal illegal aliens and dangerous narcotics. We must restore election integrity and stop all voter fraud so that our elections are not stolen and our voices are not silenced.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
When I am elected as the next congresswoman in Florida’s 11th district, I believe I will inspire others in my party to finally fight back against the communist takeover of our country, and I believe my background in investigative journalism will be useful in exposing the Swamp in Washington for what it truly is: a corrupt establishment uni-party.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
Rebuild our economy and lower inflation. Restore election integrity and fight voter fraud. Stop big tech’s suppression of free speech. Fighting to protect the 2nd Amendment. Proudly pro-life. Fighting against medical tyranny and unconstitutional vaccine and mask mandates. End the tax on Social Security. Restore America’s energy independence. End illegal immigration and secure our borders with an immediate immigration moratorium. Support our veterans and police. Protecting parental rights.
- - - - - - -
Gavriel E. Soriano
Town you live in: Bushnell
Occupation: Farmer
Family: [left blank]
Previous public service: Volunteered three years in religious capacity at state mental hospital, worked elections.
Position you are running for:
U.S. House of Representatives, Florida District 11
Why are you running for this position?
A day would come when socialist or communist rule prevails: When the practice of our God-given rights and liberties are to us, a heart wrenching memory, and to our posterity, an ancient legend; but not on this day: on this day, we save America! Principles alone will not save it! Action alone will not save it! I am Gavriel Soriano, a man by tempered by principles and equally bold in living them out. And, because our district, state and country needs representative, transparent, accountable and bold leaders in U.S. Congress, I run to represent Florida’s U.S. District 11.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing residents of the district?
According to a measure of the people of Sumter County as well as some of the members of the Board of Commissioners with whom I have spoken, the issue of highest concern is inflation. Higher costs of goods and services are creating significant difficulties amongst the middle and working classes and amongst those who are retired and on fixed incomes, all of whom are the population of which Sumter is primarily composed. As well, a higher unexpected cost for personnel and materials translates into less money available in local government budgets.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
United States Strong: The mission will make the difference! Born from engaging in conversations with the people of the 11th for the past year and a half, this mission is a fruit of America First and comprehends three foundational actions that I will undertake in representing the will of the 11th in Congress: First in the United States Strong mission is unifying people to build strong families that go on to establish communities strong in civic conscience and enterprise. Second in the United States Strong mission is to secure representation in a person representative, one who walks amongst the People of his district to know them; A person transparent, one who sits amongst the people to be known by them; a person accountable, one who answers the hard questions and equally as important, asks them; a person bold, one who accomplishes the will of the people in Congress. These qualities I require of myself, of my colleagues and of the congressional process. Third in the United States Strong mission is protecting, preserving and defending the integrity of Constitutional governance, which rests on the consent of the people. To this end, I have already begun to develop district-wide county task forces composed of we the people who will scrutinize the 15 federal departments and their systems and work toward constitutional governance by dismantling the loopholes, limiting the reach and disbanding superfluous offices.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if elected?
I will immediately concentrate on strengthening the district, state and nation in (1) development of energy sources that grow and support our energy independence and that rely as little as possible on foreign supply, (2) strengthening of American agriculture on a local and national level along with the strengthening of small business, and (3) reform of our healthcare system, namely those issues related to mental health and pharmaceuticals.
North Lake Co. Hospital Board NE Seat 2
Velma Dawson
Town you live in: Tavares
Occupation: Retired hairdresser, 55 years
Family: Husband Scott Allen Dawson Sr., Dr. Butch Aten (son), Scott A Dawson Jr. (son), the late Sergeant 1st Class Michael C. Aten (son)
Previous public service: Lake Federated Republican Club chaplin (member 20 years), Lake County prison and jail ministry (30-year volunteer), First Baptist Church of Umatilla haircutting ministry (12 years).
Position you are running for:
North Lake Co. Hospital Board NE Seat 2
Why are you running for this position?
I have interviewed the CEOs of all three hospitals and I have an understanding of the lack of funds needed to adequately support the care of indigent residents in Lake County.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and residents of the county?
The board needs to have an open mind and be able to present correct information on the needs of our clinics, Life Stream and the three hospitals.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I will continue to serve on the board and will be well prepared with correct information for the taxpayers as well as to all three of our hospitals, seven clinics and Life Stream in a manner in which everyone benefits.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you are elected?
I believe in order to deliver quality healthcare to our residents, we need to bring the .75 millage rate back up to 1 millage, which is where it was originally at. When these medical facilities lost their funding, it was difficult to fulfill the needs of Lake County indigent residents. As a displaced homemaker years ago, I had a car accident and did not have insurance when I needed medical care. I understand by experiencing and walking in these shoes. I have compassion for people.
- - - - -
Barbara Price
Town you live in: Tavares
Occupation: Small business, self-employed
Family: Married 46 years, 2 children, 5 grandchildren
Previous Public Service: Chair, North Lake County Hospital District 2 years; I serve on numerous committees with other organizations.
Position you are running for:
North Lake Co. Hospital Board NE Seat 2
Why are you running?
I’m running to be re-elected to serve another term. While serving on this board, I have asked for transparency and accountability and received very little. The board needs a person who is experienced and continues to ask for transparency. The board is a special taxing district for indigent care. I was elected four years ago with a promise to lower taxes and more transparency. Hospitals are non-profit. Hospitals pay little to zero in property taxes and other taxes. I’ve been told hospitals receive 20% of their money from private insurance. Hospitals cannot refuse treatment to anyone based on race, sex, religion or ability to pay. The indigent can be treated if needed according to Fl Statue 381.026 Bill of Rights and Responsibility section 7 (d).
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and residents?
Last year the board voted on a zero millage that is assessed to the taxpayers. Some people are making misleading statements about the millage being at zero. We had $5 million in surplus from the year before. We should never tax the taxpayers when we had a surplus that didn’t get used. All the clinics were fully funded, and hospitals split the rest. Over the last three years the millage was lowered because clinics and hospitals didn’t use the amount they requested. People have concerns because everyone is struggling to make ends meet. We should help those in need, and we do. In the economy that we are in we should be thinking about the entire community, those needing indigent care and the taxpayers. In a revised bill from Rep. Larry Metz CS/CS/HB 1299, it states “the district may levy a tax of 1 mil or lower. It does not say “shall.” I’m not on this board to rubber stamp 1 mil every year.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I believe that I have made a difference in my position on the NLCHD. I have educated the taxpayers when they had no idea, they have been paying tax on this special taxing district for over 50 years. I want to do the right thing that is in the best interest of the taxpayers and those needing indigent care.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you are elected?
I feel the clinics play a very important role in our community. Many of our clinics offer dental health which is important to your overall health. Most hospital districts in the state are funded by grants and foundations that have been established for indigent care. I would like to see the private sector step up to help take some of the burden off the taxpayers.