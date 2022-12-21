The roles and responsibilities of the Lake County Water Authority continue to be in flux, based on the Dec. 5 meeting its trustees had with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
The public meeting, which was attended by more than 40 audience members, was the first joint public session with the two government entities since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1105 into law June 24.
One of the main takeaways from the meeting, held at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Tavares, was that neither entity has a clear vision of how they will work together now that the water authority is no longer independent and reports to the board of commissioners. To help address this shift, it was agreed that they would have quarterly meetings going forward, with tentative 2023 dates of Feb. 6 and April 3 suggested.
In addition, the group discussed how to better facilitate communication between the two entities. The option of having two point persons – LCWA Executive Director Ben Garcia and County Manager Jennifer Barker – was floated and seemed well received on both sides.
HB 1105, which was introduced by District 31 Representative Keith Truenow, of Tavares, “deletes provisions relating to development, ownership, maintenance, or operation of certain parks by Lake County Water Authority & authorizing board of advisors to sell or donate land for parks,” and “requires Board of County Commissioners of Lake County to consider & approve, modify, or reject annual budget & millage proposed by board of advisors & approve district’s final budget & millage.”
The changes mean residents no longer vote in regular elections for LCWA board members. Instead, county commissioners appoint them.
Commissioners, rather than elected LCWA board members, now also control the taxes that fund the agency.
In a brief presentation at the meeting, Garcia said the purposes of the 12-employee LCWA, as defined by the Florida legislature, are to control and conserve freshwater resources in the county; foster and improve tourism through improvements to lakes and waterways; preserve, protect and improve fish and wildlife in the county; and protect freshwater resources by assisting local governments in treating stormwater runoff.
“This agency is very essential to Lake County and the residents in Lake County,” he stated.
The questions of how LCWA properties will be managed in the future, whether public access will still be allowed at the various nature sites around the county, and if LCWA staff members may find themselves in different county agencies – or out of a job – were touched on but not resolved at the meeting.
In his opening comments to County Commissioners Sean Parks, Douglas Shields, Kirby Smith, Leslie Campione and Josh Blake, LCWA Chairman Marty Proctor said, “We really want to make as much progress as we can, as quickly as possible, toward the continuation of the mission, which to me is about protecting our freshwater resources and allowing the public to have access to the properties that they bought through their millage and that we have been managing the last 10, 15, 20, 30 40 years.”
He added, “My goal is to have established procedures, policies and methodologies for us to do business together.”
Public comment was not part of this initial meeting, though numerous people spoke with LCWA and BOCC board members before and after the meeting.
The lack of public input didn’t bother audience member John Benton, a retired fisheries biologist and Florida Native Plant Society member who’s lived in the county since 1986.
“It was important for the two entities to have an honest exchange,” he said. “There were no specific actions on the table, and it appears that regular contact will occur, where I would hope that the public has the opportunity to weigh in on specific issues.”
Attendees also included Eustis resident Cindy Newton, who said, “The transition of the LCWA from an independent to dependent agency is proving much more involved than the simplicity of HB 1105 indicated.”
Her hopes are that the transition will lead to a partnership relationship for the two government entities, rather than “an exertion of power or control.”
Newton added, “My second desire is the LCWA will be allowed to keep most of their properties, considering the main objective of ownership of these properties is to help ensure that our water resources are cleaned and protected.”
There was discussion between the two boards about Hickory Point Park, which is managed by LCWA. Campione expressed interest in placing the property under the county’s Office of Parks & Trails, along with all LCWA park properties.
She said she views the water authority as being focused “solely on water quality issues and water body restoration.”
Attendee Benton wants to know how the county will continue maintaining LCWA nature preserves.
“My concern here is that the water authority has some areas that are very sensitive biologically. The water authority has put time and money into removing junk, invasive plants, and protecting and installing rare/endangered plants. A broad shift in policy with these places, or reduction in funding for those efforts, could undo years of work,” he said, adding, “I am willing to see what is proposed.”
The meeting also included discussion of long-term objectives for the water authority, and Campione said, “A lot will be driven by budget.”
“The ultimate authority falls to you,” Proctor said to the commissioners as the meeting began to move toward wrapping up. “It’s your decision. It’s very clear.”
Parks said to the LCWA trustees, “I want you to be as independent as possible,” and that the two groups need to work together to find the right balance. “We’re relying on you to be as independent as possible.”
For more information about the LCWA, visit www.lcwa.org.