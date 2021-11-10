The Lake County School Board will host public hearings Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 for a proposed adjustment of school board member districts, based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Data, as required by law.
The proposed district adjustment map is available at www.lake.k12.fl.us/depart-ments/operations/growth-planning/2020-census-school-board-member-proposed-dis-tricts. District adjustments are to be considered on two dates.
Nov. 8, the first public hearing will be during the discussion portion of the regular school board meeting. No vote will be taken. Dec. 13, a second public hearing and adoption of resolution will take place during the discussion portion of the school board meeting.
Board members will vote at this meeting. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Lake County School District office, 201 W. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares.