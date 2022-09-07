Michael Ragsdale, now a Tavares resident, was once an event videographer in New York City, where he began collecting event-oriented ephemera – posters, brochures and other paper documents – in 1997. His hobby took a dark turn on Sept. 11, 2001, when he picked up a slip of paper and realized what he was holding.
“After picking up a discarded ATM receipt and reading ‘9-11-01’ and ‘TRANSACTION DENIED,’ I said to myself, ‘This is a piece of history,’” Ragsdale said in an email interview.
He said he collected ephemera from the terrorist attacks “to show how the city would react to the attacks/how life changed. I did it because I felt no one else would. I collected fliers, posters, cards, brochures, lesser-known publications, event programs, copies of speeches and press releases. I did not collect any of the missing person fliers, letters and children’s drawings: I knew the museums would gather them.”
Much of Ragsdale’s collection was donated to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.
He and his wife, Mari Rodriguez, recently moved to Tavares, from Seattle by way of New York City, as he put it, and he plans to keep sharing his story.
He’s giving a slide presentation to the residents at Lake Point Senior Apartments in Tavares titled, “In the Aftermath of 9/11 in New York City – My Collecting Journey – Year One and Beyond.” He’s done similar presentations in New York City and Seattle. He also is looking forward to presenting Oct. 25 at an event for seniors at the Martin Luther King Center in Mount Dora.
Where was Ragsdale when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred?
His day began at what was then known as the Babies & Children’s Hospital and is now Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, located at Columbia University Medical Center. He was there to help record New York State Gov. George Pataki for a scheduled press conference. And then, members of Pataki’s staff started receiving calls.
“We learned something serious was happening in lower Manhattan, that a plane had hit a tower at the World Trade Center,” Ragsdale said. “After further confusion and more phone calls, people headed to nearby offices looking for a television. I ended up in the office of the CEO of the children’s hospital, Cynthia Sparer, and with others watched as a second plane hit the second tower of the World Trade Center.”
The scheduled press conference was cancelled, and Ragsdale packed up his gear and helped a member of Pataki’s staff who was loading a podium and other cases in a truck.
Ragsdale remembers wishing the man luck and watching as the vehicle headed south toward lower Manhattan. “I kept my eyes on it until it disappeared out of sight – wondering what kind of chaos he was about to witness once he joined up with his boss.”
Later that day, Ragsdale picked up that discarded ATM receipt.
He has continued to collect ephemera, including autographed fliers and handouts from post-9/11 events where survivors gathered and told their stories, as well as other promotional materials and autographs not related to 9/11.
Interested in seeing part of Ragsdale’s 9/11 collection? Visit https://collection.911memorial.org/Gallery/1084.