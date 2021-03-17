Messy Church is an intergenerational way to worship creatively. Designed for people of all ages, Messy Church includes worship, crafts, games, and dinner that explore the themes of Holy Week. Messy Church meets on Sunday, March 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. Reserve your place at Messy Church by calling 352-383-2005 or sending a message to www.facebook.com/Messy-Church-in-Mount-Dora.