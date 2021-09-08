Michael Andrew and Swingerhead return for a night of cool music and cocktails at the Mount Dora Community Building, 520 North Baker Street in Mount Dora, on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
On multiple occasions, Michael Andrew has been voted by Orlando Magazine readers the city’s best Singer/Entertainer/Band as featured in the magazine’s “Best Of” issue. His Orlando band, Swingerhead, was formed after Andrew’s success with his show, “Mickey Swingerhead & the Earthgirls.” Known for their high energy style and authentic “big band-swing” sound, Swingerhead continues to thrill audiences throughout the country.
For two years, Michael Andrew was the headliner and bandleader at the famous Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City where he entertained audiences nightly and hosted a live radio broadcast, “Live from the Rainbow Room.” He was also the band leader and singer at Merv Griffin’s Coconut Club at The Beverly Hilton in California. On “Larry King Live,” he was called “one of the great singers of all time.”
Tickets for the concert are $20/general admission and $30/VIP, which includes a complimentary cocktail and meet-and-greet with Michael Andrew. The show is sponsored by the city of Mount Dora and VisitLake.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/560592581625292 or https://mountdoracommunitybldg.com, or call 352-735-7183.