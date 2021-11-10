Nov. 3, Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay surprised Michael Randolph of Leesburg High School to tell him he has been named the district’s Principal of the Year. Her next stop was Beverly Shores Elementary School, where she announced Stacia Werner as Assistant Principal of the Year.
Randolph, a former English Language Arts teacher and assistant principal, came to Leesburg High as principal in 2017, having established a track record for being a data-driven, research-based, successful school leader, ac-cording to a district news release. Under his leadership, Leesburg High launched the district’s first Construction Academy, established the Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) program, and in-creased the graduation rate from 71.6 percent in 2017–2018 to 82.4 percent in 2019–2020.
Werner joined the district in 2014 as an instructional coach. She later served as a curriculum resource teacher at Treadway Elementary and was appointed assistant principal at Beverly Shores Elementary in 2019. She oversees Title I events and is an administrator for 1st grade, 4th grade, 5th grade, Exceptional Student Education and academic coaches. She is the school’s safety and health coordinator and the ad-ministrative liaison for the School Advisory Council.
After achieving these awards, Randolph can enter the statewide competition for the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership, and Werner can compete for the statewide Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award.