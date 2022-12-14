At last week’s special Lake County Board of County Commissioners session, local realtor Catherine “Micki” Langley Blackburn Nagel was added to the county’s Women’s Hall of Fame in recognition of her longtime local business success and philanthropy.
District 4 County Commissioner Leslie Campione introduced the newest inductee.
“Micki has had such a tremendous impact on Lake County,” Campione said. “Not just for her success as an entrepreneur, but as an educator and a participant in the betterment of Lake County in so many ways.”
Born in Lakeland, Micki and her family moved to Groveland when she was three years old. She taught for 17 years and then opened the Clermont-based Micki Blackburn Realty in 1994. The original three-person team has grown to more than 30 real estate agents in Clermont, Mascotte and Sumter offices.
The Greater Lake County Association of Realtors recognized her in 2004 as the top producing real estate company in the county, achieving more than $142 million in sales at that time.
She also received the Trademark Women of Distinction award in 2017, among others.
“Everything I’ve done or had any success at is because of the support of so many people – I’m trying not to cry; I’m not going to cry,” Blackburn Nagel said in her brief remarks, which primarily focused on thanking and recognizing others. “I love Lake County. I love the people in Lake County.”
She added, “Lake County is the best place in the world to live.”
The newest Hall of Fame inductee’s efforts in the county helped fund a mammogram testing program for underprivileged women at South Lake Hospital and the Thomas Langley Medical Center, among many other philanthropic efforts.
“Micki’s tremendous heart for the community is demonstrated by her sponsorship of innumerable charitable events and her support of causes over the years that were dear to her and important to our community,” Campione said.
The Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding Lake County women who have made significant contributions to the improvement of life for citizens of Lake County in the field of art, agriculture, athletics, business, community service, environment, government, healthcare, humanities, philanthropy and/or science and education.
In addition to recognition at the Dec. 6 meeting, Blackburn Nagel’s portrait will be added to those of previous inductees on a wall in the Lake County Board of County Commissioners’ Board Chambers.