Mid-Florida SCORE, the volunteer-driven small business mentoring organization, is offering “ESB2- Successfully Starting a Business,” a two-part webinar designed to help you take those first critical steps in starting a successful business, even during the pandemic. Learn about different business entities, proper licensing of your business in Florida, insurance selections and financing options. This free workshop will begin July 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. This is a core workshop in the Mid-Florida SCORE Essentials of Starting a Business curriculum. For more information, visit https://midflorida.score.org.
Latest e-Edition
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…