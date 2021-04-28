The Mental Illness and Kindness Endowment, or MIKE Endowment, has partnered with LifeStream’s The Open Door in Eustis to support homeless members with more than 100 backpacks, including personal care items, sunscreen, bug spray and contact information for those suffering from mental illness and substance abuse.
“The exterior of the backpack includes, in bold green text, three different resources people can reach out to,” said Joe Ziler, founder of the MIKE Endowment, named in honor of his brother who died by suicide in 2013. “We know there is a strong connection between mental health and homelessness. I know this, having befriended and supported several homeless that would congregate near a fast-food restaurant I worked at as a teen back in my hometown of Pittsburgh. I’ve tried to never lose sight of how a helping hand and anything that brings dignity to someone who is homeless can be the difference between death or a better life.”
MIKE also partnered with Dr. Isaac Deas of Deas Consulting to offer initial counseling sessions for those struggling with mental health issues, no charge, through a grant offered by the MIKE Endowment.
The backpacks were delivered to The Open Door, located at 115 Citrus Ave, Eustis, and will be distributed by staff while supplies last.
Donations for MIKE Endowment projects can be made through the Mount Dora Community Trust at https://bit.ly/2PhcN4L, by selecting M.I.K.E. in the drop-down selection.