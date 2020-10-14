The AMVETS Post 2006 Ladies Auxiliary, based in Leesburg, is asking for military unit mailing addresses to send care packages. If you know a soldier stationed overseas who would appreciate a care package, Post 2006 would like to hear from you.
In addition, the Auxiliary is accepting donations for postage as well as items approved for shipping to military bases. A list of acceptable items is posted on the AMVETS Post 2006 Facebook page. Contact AMVETS Americanism Officer Rita Coberley at rca.coberley@gmail.com or 352-360-0723 for more information.