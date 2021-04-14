Millie Rue Romney Dunn age 100 of Mount Dora, Fl, formerly of New Smyrna Beach FL and Westwood, MA, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 joining her pre-deceased husband of 68 years James Owen Dunn Sr. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT on August 11, 1920. She graduated from the University of Utah (B.A.) in 1941 where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and pursued her Masters degree at Northwestern University until the onset of World War II. Returning home to Salt Lake City she joined the U.S. Air Force Second Statistical Control Unit as a telecommunications operator. She transferred to the U.S. Army Signal Service Corps and then moved on to become a member of the American Red Cross as a recreation worker at the Camp Adair Military Hospital in Oregon. She met Jim on July 14, 1942 while he was stationed in Salt Lake City and were married on March 6, 1945 at Mitchell Field, NY, one week after his return from two years of military service in China. She spent her life raising four children while supporting Jim’s multifaceted professional career as his executive assistant. She and Jim retired to Florida in 1976. Millie was the daughter of the late Melbourne and LaRue Petersen Romney. She is proudly survived by her children Christopher R. Dunn of Vero Beach, FL, Michelle C. Dunn of Belchertown, MA and Philip S. Dunn of Beverly, MA and was pre-deceased by her eldest son James O. Dunn Jr. formerly of Scituate, MA. She leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her dear sister Emma Lou Romney Moray of Salt Lake City. She was pre-deceased by brother Melbourne Romney Jr. Her family extends heartfelt thanks to her caregivers for who we will be forever grateful. A celebration of her life will be planned for early summer when she will be put to rest alongside husband Jim in Westwood MA. For an on-line guestbook please visit www.allenjharden.com.
Eugene John Campbell was born on March 19, 1935 in Nassau, Bahamas Island and passed away in Sumterville, Florida on February 13 2021.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…