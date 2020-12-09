There’s nothing more miserable than choosing to hold grudges.
In the very act of allowing bitterness and discord to root, we disable ourselves with strife and stress. Our thoughts and emotions become so involved that we lose sleep, become distracted and snippy with the people who love and support us.
Resentment and anger also lead to health issues because we manifest that negative thought gunk into our very cells.
Here’s what the Better Health Channel conveys on the subject:
Some of the short and long-term health problems that have been linked to unmanaged anger include:
· headache
· digestion problems, such as abdominal pain
· insomnia
· increased anxiety
· depression
· high blood pressure
· skin problems, such as eczema
· heart attack
· stroke
None of us would sign up for the above list, yet we hold onto offenses like they’re battle scars to be proud of. Unpacking one by one, reliving it as if it happened yesterday.
This past week I had the good fortune to have lunch with my cousin, Michael, from Ohio. We talked about how our late grandmother had such a sharp memory that she could recount in vivid detail how someone wronged her in 1938. We can laugh about it now, but listening to those stories was taxing.
We all have a choice to make when dealing with our past. We get to flip the script. To extend mercy to the very people we’ve accused of damaging us.
What if we disarmed them from having negative power over us by choosing to forgive?
This week’s practice:
1. Pray for the person you’re holding a grudge against.
2. Pray for the desire to forgive.
3. Embrace God’s mercy. He forgave us everything. We’re created in His image to do the same.
4. Have patience for yourself on the journey to mercy.
Disclaimer: You don’t have to have a relationship with someone who’s abused you. The forgiveness is for you and you alone.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.