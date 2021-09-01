Missionaries A.J. and Chelsea Fry, are serving in the Dominican Republic, will speak at the Leesburg Church of the Nazarene’s Sunday evening service, Sept. 12. The two were members of Tavares Church of the Nazarene before embarking on their missionary work. All are welcome. A light meal will be served at 5 p.m., with the service beginning at 6 p.m. The church is located at 2100 MLK Boulevard in Leesburg.

