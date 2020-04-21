Any Floridian who has lost their job due to COVID-19 is encouraged to complete a Reemployment Assistance application.
Floridians who do not have a current open Reemployment Assistance claim should complete their application online at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) also has a new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance, available at the same site. To use the online Reemployment Assistance application or download a paper Reemployment Assistance application, Floridians can visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.
Floridians who submit paper applications should mail their application to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, P.O. Box 5350, Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350, and a representative will call when their application is processed. Paper applications may take longer to process than completing an online application.
You will need the following information to submit an application for Reemployment Assistance benefits.
Social Security number
Driver’s License or State ID number
Employment information for the last 18 months for each employer:
Employer ID - FEIN number (this is found on your W2 or 1099 tax form), if available
Employer name (name on pay stub), address, and phone number
First and last day of work
Gross earnings (before taxes are taken out) covering the last 18 months
Reason for separation
If you are one of the following, make sure you have this additional information available:
Not a U.S. Citizen: Alien Registration Number or other work authorization form
Military employee: Copy of your DD-214 Member 4; If you do not have the Member 4, then a copy of your Member 2-7 may be used.
Federal employee: SF-8 or SF-50
Union member: Union name, hall number, and phone number
CareerSource locations across the state are available to assist with completing and submitting your online application. They are also available to provide paper applications. Visit CareerSourceFlorida.com for center locations. FedEx is also offering Floridians the option to print and mail applications for Reemployment Assistance free of charge at locations throughout the state. Visit https://local.fedex.com/en-us/fl to find a participating location.
Once an application has been processed, a written determination will be provided electronically and/or by mail to explain if you are monetarily eligible, and if you are, what your weekly benefit amount will be.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce and community development efforts. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.floridajobs.org.