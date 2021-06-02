The Modernism Museum of Mount Dora reopened to members and guests May 28 with the exhibit “Space Oddities: The Sequel – More Bowie | More Sottsass | More Memphis” featuring works from the internationally acclaimed group of artists known as the Memphis Design Collective.
Among items in the exhibit is an array of Memphis furniture once owned by prolific Memphis collector, pop icon, artist, author and actor David Bowie.
Though created in the 1980s, the Memphis movement continues to influence and direct trends in today’s art and design world, according to the museum. Renewed appreciation for this aesthetic led by Ettore Sottsass can be seen in a newly launched clothing line by Yves Saint Laurent, the scramble of fine arts aficionados and museums to add Memphis designs to their collections, and the popular “squiggle” and “wiggle” trends that descend from the original artists’ creations.
The Modernism Museum, located at 145 E. 4th Avenue in downtown Mount Dora, currently is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Plans are to expand hours over the coming months.
General museum admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors (55+), educators and students; and $5 for ages 4-17. Mount Dora residents and military/service personnel receive a 50% discount on admission.
For more information, visit www.modernismmuseum.org or email info@modernismmuseum.org.