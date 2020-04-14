This week, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Ocklawaha Chapter are honoring Mary Ludwig Hays, also known as “Molly Pitcher.”
Born in 1754 near Trenton, New Jersey, she moved to Pennsylvania, where she met her husband, William Hays, who was a local barber.
In 1774, William Hays enlisted in the 4th Pennsylvania Artillery. During the brutal winter of 1777, Molly joined her husband at the winter camp at Valley Forge. Although regulations prohibited women in combat, she was one of a group of women, led by Martha Washington, who handled domestic needs like cooking, washing, mending and tending to sick and dying soldiers.
During training, artillerymen needed a supply of water to soak sponges used to clean sparks and gunpowder out of the cannon barrels between each shot. That is where she earned the name “Molly Pitcher.” However, she earned her fame at the Battle of Monmouth, New Jersey in June of 1778.
In her free time, she watched artillery drills, and the time she spent watching the drills paid off. When her husband William was wounded during the Battle of Monmouth, she used what she’d learned from watching the soldiers and took his place in battle! His job was to load and aim the cannons.
Joseph Plumb Martin, a soldier, kept a diary, and in it he remarked “a cannon shot from the enemy passed directly between her legs without doing any damage other than carrying away all the lower part of her petticoat. Looking at it with apparent unconcern, she observed that it was lucky it did not pass a little higher, for in that case it might have carried away something else, and continued her occupation.”
After the battle, General Washington asked about the woman he had seen loading a cannon on the battlefield. In commemoration of her courage, he issued Mary Hays a warrant as a noncommissioned officer and thereafter she was known as “Sergeant Molly,” a nickname she used for the rest of her life.
In 1822, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania awarded Mary McCauley an annual pension of $40 (equivalent to $768 in 2019) for her service. Mary died Jan. 22, 1832, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, at the age of 87, and is buried in the Old Graveyard. Today, a statue of Molly Pitcher, standing alongside a cannon, is also in the cemetery.
