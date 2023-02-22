Did you know the Educational Foundation of Lake County has 17 different scholarship opportunities available for Lake County Schools seniors interested in continuing their education?
Local students in the Class of 2023 planning to pursue a post-secondary education are encouraged to apply for a scholarship by March 24.
Each scholarship has different criteria, and they range in support for trade and technical career paths to academic and professional careers.
For example, the Bill Hayes Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a graduate from Lake County Schools planning to pursue a career in culinary arts. The Linda Kohlmeyer Memorial Scholarship will go to a graduate from Leesburg or Tavares High School who is actively involved in the community. The Samuel Shepherd Civil Rights Scholarship is to be awarded to a minority student, preferably African-American, who plans to pursue a law degree.
Most criteria include a minimum grade point average. More details on all of the scholarships are posted on the foundation’s website, https://edfoundationlake.com/get-help/scholarships.
Through March 24, students can apply online at https://edfoundationlake.awardspring.com.
If you have questions, email Kacey Edmondson, the foundation’s donor development relations specialist, at EdmondsonK@lake.k12.fl.us.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Education Foundation of Lake County is involved in numerous programs with Lake County Schools. This includes the district’s Alumni Hall of Fame, which was established in 2016 to honor graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding personal and professional accomplishments.
For those interested in pursuing a scholarship today, dream big: Tomorrow might include a place in the Alumni Hall of Fame.