Members of Golden Triangle Moose Lodge 874 competed in a recent men’s regional pool tournament in Panacea, and Golden Triangle’s finest earned Third Place Division A.
The pool team is Jack Dobbarstein, Lady Lake; Mark Swisher, Leesburg; Gary Harrison, Leesburg; and Rodney Dwyer, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
Interested in playing a round of pool with the group’s members? The lodge holds pool tournaments every Sunday at 4 p.m.
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge 874 was established in 1924. The family fraternity has over 1,000 members. For information, call 352-357-5897.