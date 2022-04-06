March 30, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved 10 land and conservation easement acquisitions across the state.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, “The properties, totaling more than 17,000 acres, will be managed and monitored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Seven of the 10 projects, totaling 16,706 acres, are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.”
The closest properties to Central Florida are the Charlie Creek Cattle Company in Hardee County and Lake Wales Ridge Ecosystem in Highlands County, both to be conservation easements. Both sites are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a statewide ecological corridor meant to provide habitat for “wide-ranging species like the Florida panther and Florida black bear,” according to the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.
Learn more at https://floridawildlifecorridor.org.