Last week, Lake County announced Office of Housing and Community Services will assist eligible households with past due mortgage payments through the Lake County Coronavirus (CV-1) Mortgage Assistance Program.
Eligible households can receive up to $5,000 for past due mortgage payments (excluding escrowed real estate property taxes) for expenses incurred after March 13, 2020. Funds, to be made on a first-come-first served basis until depleted, will be paid directly to the household’s mortgage company.
The Lake County CV-1 Mortgage Assistance Program is available for residents who meet the following criteria:
Head of household must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien.
Residence must be household’s primary residence and in Lake County.
Residence must have a Homeowner’s Exemption.
Household must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 (unemployed, underemployed, reduction of employment hours or rate of pay).
Household income must be at or below 120% of the area median income.
Applications are available at https://bit.ly/CV1MortgageAssistance or by contacting the Office of Housing and Community Services at 352-742-6540.
For more information, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/housing.