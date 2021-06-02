The Mote-Morris House in Leesburg officially reopened June 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The house, located at 1195 W. Magnolia Street, is one of only a few original remaining residences in Leesburg. With its Victorian architecture, two-story bays and four-story turret, the home had only minor modifications in its 102 years.
It caught on fire in February 2018, however, and the fire caused a considerable amount of structural and cosmetic damage to the building. With the assistance of KMF Architects and Evergreen Construction, the city of Leesburg has restored the Mote-Morris House back to its original charm.
The Mote-Morris House, built in 1892 for eight-term Leesburg Mayor Edward H. Mote and his wife Lucretia, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. In 1918, the home was sold to John S. and May James Morris, and a member of the Morris family would live in the house for the next 70 years. In August 1988, the Morrison United Methodist Church purchased the house and offered it to whoever would move it.
Residents of Leesburg rallied and raised $95,000 for a new site. On Sept. 1, 1990, the Mote-Morris House was moved to its current location from its original Main Street address.
