Do you have time to volunteer 4 to 6 hours a week? If so, we’d love to have you on our team!
The Visitor Center is a fun and gratifying place to greet visitors, answer tourist questions, work with chamber partners and be involved in community happenings.
We are looking for the following skills in volunteers: Visitor Center Greeters to talk about local restaurants, merchants and Mount Dora fun facts and history, General Receptionist duties, Filing and Organization skills, Bookkeeping with QuickBooks skills and an on-call handyman for light maintenance. Please call Michele Giancola to arrange an appointment at 352-383-2165.